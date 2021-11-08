HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The city of Hartford lifted its indoor mask mandate on Monday.

Mayor Luke Bronin made the official announcement at 3:30 p.m.

Officials cited lower case numbers and positivity rates for the reason to be lifting the mandate.

Hartford follows several other communities who have already lifted mandates, including Rocky Hill, West Hartford and Wethersfield.

Hartford had implemented the mask mandate back in August when cases were rising.