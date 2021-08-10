HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The city of Hartford is the latest city in Connecticut to start requiring masks inside restaurants and businesses.

The mayor’s office made the announcement on Tuesday morning, saying it'll go into effect at midnight.

"The mandate will apply to anyone indoors in Hartford, with exceptions for those with relevant medical conditions, those under the age of 2, those eating or drinking, and those who are alone in an indoor space or in an office setting where there are partitions between them and other people," the mayor's office said.

During that time, the school superintendent will also discuss Hartford Public Schools' decision to require masking for all educators, staff and students.

“Our case rate has more than doubled over the last two weeks, and we’ve seen similar increases in other cities as well – even those with different demographics and vaccination rates,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “We’re instituting a mask mandate tonight to slow the spread as we continue our vaccination efforts, and we’ll assess this mandate on an ongoing basis over the next few weeks. COVID-19 is going to be with us in some form for a while, but if enough folks get vaccinated, we’ll hopefully get to a place where we can treat it like the flu. But right now, too many people – especially children – remain vulnerable. We’re not asking folks to avoid going out to dinner or to the store – just wear a mask if you do. It’s a minor inconvenience that will help us all lead relatively normal lives. One of the things we’ve learned throughout this pandemic is that the best time to act is before it’s obvious that action is necessary, and the last thing we want is to be looking back just as school is starting and wishing we’d done more to slow this spike.”

Last week, Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order that would allow local officials to implement mask mandates.

New Haven implemented its mask mandate on Monday.

The New Haven mandate covers all establishments, including restaurants, gyms, and work offices.

This comes amid a spike being seen in COVID-19 cases.

While the governor has said he encourages people wear masks regardless of their vaccination status, there is no statewide mandate at this time.