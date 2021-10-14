HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Hartford is preparing for a visit from President Joe Biden.

According to the White House, Biden will promoting his Build Back Better Agenda and "highlight the importance of investing in child care to keep costs down for working families."

Transportation is also expected to be a focus.

Details about the visit have yet to be made public.

However, Hartford police released a list of road closures for Friday.

The following are scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Broad Street at Russ Street – No northbound traffic

Broad Street at Asylum Avenue – No southbound traffic

Broad Street at I-84 East on-ramp – No southbound traffic

Capitol Avenue at Oak Street – No westbound traffic

Capitol Avenue at Lawrence Street – No eastbound traffic

There will also be intermittent closures at 11 a.m. in the areas of Maxim Road, Reserve Road, Airport Road and Brainard Road.

Police said all of the roadways are expected to reopen by 2 p.m. on Friday.

After Biden departs Hartford, he's scheduled to head to the University of Connecticut's campus in Storrs.

There, he'll join former Sen. Chris Dodd and other dignitaries for a dedication ceremony.

The ceremony is for The Dodd Center for Human Rights, which will be a home for UConn's human rights programs.

The event is invitation-only; however, UConn said it would livestream it for public viewing.

The visit to Connecticut will mark the president's second. Biden gave the commencement ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London