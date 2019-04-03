HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – It was announced Wednesday that Hartford is a finalist for a 2020 presidential or vice-presidential debate.
The Commission on Presidential Debates released the list of finalists for a general election debate.
The CPD’s primary purpose is to sponsor and produce quadrennial general election debates.
They released a request for proposals from sites interested on Jan. 2.
Hartford is the only city on the list of finalists.
All other finalists are universities.
The list of finalists include:
- Belmont University, Nashville, TN
- City of Hartford, Hartford, CT
- Creighton University, Omaha, NE
- University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI
- University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, IN
- Utah Debate Commission and the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin released a statement saying, “The 2020 presidential election is one of the most consequential elections in our nations history, and we would be proud to host a debate here in Hartford. Hosting a presidential debate would give us an opportunity to highlight not only our progress and strength, but also our challenges, many of which will be front and center in the 2020 presidential campaign — from inequality to how we can create inclusive growth in a rapidly changing economy.”
A presidential debate between President Bill Clinton and Republican candidate Sen. Robert Dole was held at the Bushnell in 1996.
