HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate nearing 5 percent, schools and businesses stepped up safety procedures.
Thursday morning, a Walmart on Flatbush Avenue in Hartford closed so that cleaning crews could disinfect the entire store.
The business planned to reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday.
Walmart did not provided any details about whether any employees at the location tested positive, but company leaders acknowledged that their decision to close the store was tied to an effort to combat COVID-19 as the numbers continue to paint a pretty scary picture around the state.
As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus positivity rate was 4.76 percent. Nine additional deaths were reported, and 36 people had to be hospitalized.
In Hartford, Walmart made the decision to close the store on Flatbush Avenue on Wednesday.
Company leaders said it would give cleaning crews enough time to disinfect the entire store and allow for Walmart employees to restock the shelves.
A company spokesperson told Channel 3 that safety remained their top priority:
When the store reopens Friday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with face masks and gloves.
One thing Walmart wanted to stress was that the deep cleaning was part of a larger company-wide effort and completely voluntary. However, a spokesman said they are also following all of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's safety recommendations.
