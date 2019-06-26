HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It’s no secret that most people love tacos.
For those wondering where to get some of the best tacos around, wonder no more.
MSN.com teamed up with Yelp and compiled a list of the best taco spots in each state across the country.
So, where are the best tacos in Connecticut? The study says El Pollo Guapo, which has two locations in CT, one in Hartford and another in Wethersfield.
“We identified businesses in the Taco category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews in 2019,” MSN said.
They went on to say that Yelp gave them the top five best taco places in each state, and then MSN hand-picked the best based off menu items and reviews.
On Yelp, El Pollo Guapo has racked up more than 250 reviews from both locations, and even more photos.
See photos from lunch at the Wethersfield location here.
Among those reviews, the “Crispy Brussels” are certainly a crowd-pleaser.
As its namesake suggests, the restaurant is known for its rotisserie chicken, which can be found in all of its tacos. Customers can also order rotisserie chicken on its own, with a quarter bird, and a half or full bird to share.
The restaurant also offers rice bowls, salads, tapas, and much more.
Check out the best taco spots in other states here.
