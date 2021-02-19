RALEIGH, NC (WFSB) - It was a move that Connecticut hockey fans considered to be slashing.
The Carolina Hurricanes, formerly the Hartford Whalers, posted a new profile picture to Twitter on Friday that included a familiar blue and green "W."
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/C4laXqm7gJ— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 19, 2021
A flurry of fans took to Twitter to decry the use of the iconic Whalers logo.
The former Whalers became in the Hurricanes in 1997. The franchise sought to move to a bigger market after an attempt to build a new arena in Hartford failed.
Since then, the franchise has done a number of call backs to its Whaler roots.
🐳🐳🐳 pic.twitter.com/lZXzVfvyBz— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 19, 2021
Old fans, however, have more or less considered it salt in their wounds.
"Imagine stealing an area's team and then thinking you're doing them a favor by reminding them about it under the guise of 'history,'" said Twitter user Jake Hall.
Sen. Matt Lesser even got in on the action.
"This has crossed the line into abuse," Lesser posted. "Delete this account please, Twitter."
