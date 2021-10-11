HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The city of Hartford plans to celebrate "Indigenous Peoples' Day" instead of Columbus Day on Monday.
The City Council voted on Sept. 27 to rename the holiday after recommendations from a city task force.
"I’m glad to see all of us recognizing the historical realities and trying to take a step in the right direction in terms of how we interact with the history of our country and our city,” said Councilman Joshua Michtom during the meeting.
Indigenous Peoples' Day will be recognized on the second Monday of October.
Last year, the Christopher Columbus statue on Columbus green was removed.
