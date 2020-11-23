HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Winterfest Hartford will not open this year due to the coronavirus.
The iQuilt Partnership announced on Monday that the Winterfest Skating Rink at Bushnell Park will not open for the 2020-21 season.
Due to the rise in cases, organizers have decided to cancel this year.
The focus is to bring Winterfest back to Hartford next year with an expanded program and extended skating season.
“Unfortunately, we will not be able to bring this amazing family activity back to the capital city given the rising number of COVID cases," said iQuilt Partnership Executive Director Jackie Mandyck. “Winterfest Hartford is a wonderful Hartford tradition, and it will be back next year, bigger and better."
Winterfest has brought free ice skating, free skate rental, and free skating lessons to Bushnell Park for the past ten years.
