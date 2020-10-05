HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Winterfest in Hartford is in danger of not opening this season due to a cut back in funding from the coronavirus pandemic.
Winterfest organizers are 40 percent of the way to their goal, but still need $135,000 in additional donations to support the event.
If the funding goals are met, the 11ths season will open on November 7, 2020.
Winterfest has brought free ice skating, free skate rentals, and free learn-to-skate lessons at Bushnell Park in Hartford for the past ten years.
“Unfortunately, we will not be able to bring this amazing family activity back to the capital city without additional financial support,” said iQuilt Partnership Executive Director Jackie Mandyck. “We believe that this outdoor, COVID-19 compliant event is needed more than ever, and we are hopeful that once again, the community will step up and support this great Hartford tradition.”
If you would like to donate to Winterfest, click here or mail a check to:
Winterfest Hartford
c/o The iQuilt Parternship
31 Pratt Street 5th Floor
Hartford CT 06103
