HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - In danger of closing earlier this year, Hartford's Winterfest opened on Friday.
The winter wonderland will go on thanks to United Bank Foundation donating $30,000.
This is their second year sponsoring the event and making sure the free ice skating continues.
“I want to say thank you to the corporate and foundation sponsors who supported Winterfest and make it possible as well as the many, many individuals who supported though the GoFundMe page. This is really a community coming together to keep a great tradition alive,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.
Some of the big highlights for Winterfest include the carousel Bushnell Park will also have a free ice skating rink!
For more information on Winterfest, click here.
