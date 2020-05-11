BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Wolf Pack and Bridgeport Sound Tigers won't take the ice anymore this season.
The American Hockey League announced on Monday the cancellation of the remainder of its 2019-2020 season.
League president and chief executive officer David Andrews said that the league’s Board of Governors voted to cancel the rest of the AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.
“After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions," Andrews said. "The league’s operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season."
Andrews said the AHL is grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for its support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months.
"The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21," Andrews said.
The AHL’s standings, sorted by points percentage and statistics as of Mar. 12, 2020, are considered final and official.
The Wolf Pack were fourth in the Atlantic Division with a record of 31 wins and 20 loses.
The Sound Tigers sat in last place of the Atlantic Division with a record of 23 and 33.
"While this is not the outcome the Sound Tigers hoped for, the health and safety of our players, coaches, fans and staff remains our top priority," Andrews continued. "As we now shift our focus to the off-season, we will be devoting our time and energy into creating a memorable experience for you, your friends and your family during the 2020-21 season.
Tickets purchased for all remaining games will be refunded at the point of purchase. If fans have any questions or would like more information, please reach out to the Sound Tigers directly through the email address info@soundtigers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.