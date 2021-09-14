HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Hartford Wolf Pack is getting ready to welcome back fans at the XL Center for the first time since the pandemic began.
Tickets for the team's 2021-22 season are on sale right now.
Games get underway on Oct. 15, when the Wolf Pack hosts the Islanders on opening night.
For the full schedule, or to buy tickets, click here.
