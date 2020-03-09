HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman is accused of starting an apartment fire that left one person dead in Hartford.
Police said they arrested 28-year-old Destiny Waite of Hartford for the fire at the Charter Oak Apartments.
Waite is on the docket to face a judge on Monday.
She was charged with first-degree arson, four counts of first-degree assault and criminal attempted murder.
Police said more charges are expected.
The person who died was identified as 50-year-old Jerome Kyser.
"When we looked out the door, you couldn't see anything," said Yessenia Flores, a tenant. "The smoke just took all the hallways, you couldn't see nothing when you walked out the door."
Sixty families were forced out of the five-story apartment building on Sunday morning.
At least 30 people needed to be taken to a hospital.
Over the past 24 hours, investigators said they've been working to determine the origin, cause and method of the fire.
Waite was identified early on as a person of interest.
She was found in the Frog Hollow neighborhood of Hartford several hours after escaping the fire unharmed, police said.
Hartford police said they expected to provide more information about the investigation this week.
This is how people in Hartford settle issues.
