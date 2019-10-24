HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A 71-year-old woman has died after being struck by a car that was fleeing from the scene of a shooting in Hartford.
The shooting was reported around 1:30 p.m., in the area of Garden Street at Westland Street.
The area of Westland Street between Martin and Enfield streets is closed at this time.
According to police, a total of four individuals were involved in the shooting on Thursday.
Police said the suspects were in two separate vehicles and were firing rounds at each other.
When one of the involved cars, a silver Kia, went to drive away, and hit the 71-year-old woman, who has not yet been identified.
She was later pronounced dead.
The car was found a few blocks away after it crashed into a building.
Police are still trying to round up suspects.
As of Thursday afternoon, they had a 17-year-old who was hiding while suffering from a gunshot wound.
A 16-year-old was also taken into custody. That person's role in that shooting is still under investigation.
The second car involved has not been located.
