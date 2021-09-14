EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman from Hartford was killed when she was hit by a driver while walking on Interstate 84 east in East Hartford.
State police identified the woman as 33-year-old Lisette Ariena Clark.
According to the CT Department of Transportation, a driver struck Clark around 7:55 p.m. Monday just west of the exit 59 off ramp.
State police shut down the entire eastbound side of the highway while they investigated.
Troopers said Clark was walking in the travel portion of the highway in the left and center lanes when she was hit.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
The vehicle needed to be towed.
State police asked anyone with information, or who may have dashcam video of the incident, to give them a call at 860-534-1098.
