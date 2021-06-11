HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford community continues to mourn the death of a 56-year-old woman who was shot and killed in her own home.

The death of Sylvia Cordova has reignited calls for a federal assault weapons ban.

Police said Cordova was cooking dinner on June 9 when she was struck by a bullet fired from an assault-style rifle that is banned on the state level.

The bullet went through a window.

Police believe they found firearm used in drive-by shooting that killed Hartford mom Hartford police are investigating a homicide as well as an unrelated double shooting on Wednesday evening.

The gun was recovered within 10 hours of the shooting.

The Hartford community said it is heartbroken.

“How can you know that you just killed someone innocent,” said Aaliyah Velez, a family friend. “Someone that was just minding their business.”

Those who knew Cordova said she was a great mother, sister, daughter, and person.

Candles and balloons were placed outside of the Sisson Avenue home where she was shot and killed.

Investigators believe Cordova was the unintended victim and that someone else in the area was targeted over a dispute.

The bullet that killed her came from an assault-style rifle banned in Connecticut.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin called for a national ban on assault style weapons.

“All weapons are dangerous,” Bronin said. “Every gun can take a life, but the power of these weapons is a different order and I think we saw that [Wednesday] night.”

While assault weapons are illegal in Connecticut, experts said they make it in through sales in other states.

“The nation has been flooded with these weapons and there’s no surprise some of them end up In Connecticut,” said Mike Lawlor, professor of criminal justice, University of New Haven.

Police said they are relying on surveillance cameras to try to find whoever is responsible for Cordova’s death.

It marked the 18th homicide in Hartford this year.

Anyone with tips should contact Hartford police.