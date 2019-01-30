HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - People in Hartford woke up Wednesday morning to find their roads mostly clear of snow.
While no parking ban was put in place, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin sought to remind property owners and landlords that they are responsible for clearing snow and sidewalks.
“I thought it was going to be icy, bad, slippery," said Yosnueth Silva of Hartford. "It was not too bad, nice and manageable. The snow was fluffy enough and not cold enough.”
Hartford Public Schools issued a 2 hour delay. See the complete list here.
Wednesday morning, the concern shifted toward bitterly cold temperatures.
Several warming centers planned to open starting at noon.
They include the Hartford Public Library, South End Wellness Center and the North End, Hispanic and Parkville senior centers.
An overnight warming center at the Willie Ware Community Center on Windsor Street will be open from noon on Wednesday until noon on Sunday.
For a list of warming centers, head here.
More on the forecast can be found here.
