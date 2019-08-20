HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Have you heard of the ‘Chicken Wars’ happening among some fast food restaurants on social media?
It's all about who has the best chicken sandwiches, and the Hartford Yard Goats are now getting involved.
This all started when Chick-fil-A took to Twitter about its sandwich, labeling it as “the original.”
Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original. pic.twitter.com/qBAIIxZx5v— Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) August 19, 2019
Then, Popeyes and Wendy’s got involved, and the battle was dubbed “Chicken Wars.”
On Tuesday, the Yard Goats got involved, tweeting “Hold up, this isn't even a debate,” with a photo of their Grilled Rice Krispie bun and BLT and crispy chicken sandwich.
Hold up, this isn't even a debate. Grilled Rice Krispie bun + BLT + crispy chicken w/ gold & tangy BBQ sauce #ChickenWars pic.twitter.com/NUvRub6UIH— Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) August 20, 2019
