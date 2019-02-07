HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Forget the peanuts and Cracker Jacks if you’re headed to Hartford.
The Hartford Yard Goats announced it will no longer sell peanuts and Cracker Jacks at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.
The decision comes as an effort to make the venue more accessible for those with peanut and tree nut allergies.
Yard Goats officials said the idea came up after a series of meetings with concerned parents of children with allergies.
“Everyone should have the opportunity to experience the atmosphere at Dunkin’ Donuts Park,” Yard Goats President Tim Restall said in a press release. “With more than 200 food items available, it makes sense to eliminate just two that allows fans with peanut allergies to attend games.”
Officials said while many teams throughout professional sports have peanut-free sections, and/or peanut-free games, the Yard Goats are the first to stop selling the common allergen completely at their home venue.
