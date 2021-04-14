HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Hartford Yard Goats continues to prepare for its upcoming season.
On Wednesday, the baseball club released its safety guidelines for this season as it prepares to welcome back fans.
The home opener is set for Tuesday, May 11, against the Portland Sea Dogs.
This season, all guests and staff members must wear facial coverings while at the ballpark. Officials said guests may remove facial coverings while eating or drinking in their ticketed seat.
The date for when individual game tickets go on sale has not yet been announced, but all advance tickets will be delivered digitally.
“Physical printing at the box office windows will only be enabled for gameday purchases from one hour before gates open through the end of the game. Guests are to maintain possession of ticket or mobile phone at all times,” officials said.
There will also be “pod seating,” where fans can purchase between two and six seats, with the appropriate distance set between each seating pod.
Floor markings encouraging social distancing will be seen throughout the park, as well as sanitizing stations.
Guests are also encouraged to self-screen for COVID symptoms before the visit the park, and should stay home if they feel sick.
Further guidelines were released by the team:
SECURITY & BAG POLICY
- Fans are strongly encouraged to leave bags at home to reduce points of contact during the security screening process. The Yard Goats will permit medical bags, manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children, and 4.5" x 6.5" clutch purses for personal items. We ask that guests only bring necessary items and keep track of their personal belongings at all times.
PAYMENTS
- Dunkin’ Donuts Park is now a cashless/contactless venue (i.e. guests handle own cards). Gift and credit/debit cards will be accepted *at the Box Office, Yard Goats Team Store, and food and beverage locations. *
CONCESSIONS
- The food and beverage locations, which will be cashless, will be open and promote physical distancing. Gift and credit/debit cards will be accepted at the concessions.
CONCOURSE LINES
- Social Distancing will be in effect at all checkout purchase lines throughout the stadium, including concession lines. Floor markers will be used to guide guests entering and exiting lines.
RESTROOMS
- Concourse restrooms will have one dedicated entrance and one dedicated exit to facilitate one-way traffic. Existing restroom fixtures such as sinks, paper towel dispensers and flush valves utilize motion sensors to limit contact. High contact areas in restrooms will be cleaned throughout the game and fully sanitized after each game.
YARD GOATS TEAM STORE
- The Retro Brand team store will be open during the Yard Goats games with a limited number allowed inside at one time. Signs will be posted for one way traffic and all payments will be cashless. Gift and credit/debit cards will be accepted.
ELEVATORS & STAIRWELLS
- Elevators have a capacity of 4 guests from the same familial party at any given time for proper distancing. Guests will be encouraged to use open air stairwells throughout the stadium.
BALLPARK SANITATION
- All staff will wear facial coverings at all times, with added PPE such as face shields, gloves, etc. as needed. Increased regularity and scope of sanitation throughout ballpark. In-game routine sanitation of high traffic areas and touch points. All cleaning products and cleaning equipment will be CDC approved for use against COVID-19. Staff members across all departments will be equipped with additional materials to sanitize according to new protocols.
RAIN DELAY POLICY
- In the event of a rain delay, guests will have the option to go back to their cars for shelter to reduce congregation in the concourse, and will be allowed to re-enter the ballpark once the rain delay has concluded. Yard Goats staff will be present to manage covered areas within the stadium to promote social distancing where needed.
BALLPARK CLOSURES
- Inflatables and gaming units are temporarily suspended. Player autographs are temporarily suspended to limit contact, as are any player giveaways to guests (i.e. baseballs tossed into stands). All ballpark water fountains are temporarily closed.
COVID PROTOCOL MANAGEMENT
- Game day staff stationed throughout ballpark to identify and enforce COVID protocols. Ushers will walk down aisle at every half inning, to ensure Fan Code of Conduct items are being adhered to, including COVID protocols such as mask wearing. The same process will take place in the suites. Ushers and Security will be stationed at various internal entry points to ensure capacity compliance. Guests in violation of COVID protocols will receive a reminder/warning from staff. If continued non-compliance occurs, guest will be required to leave ballpark.
