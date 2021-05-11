HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The home opener for the Hartford Yard Goats is Tuesday night.

The Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies play the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs, at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford.

The game starts at 7:05 p.m.

The Yard Goats are scheduled to play 60 games in Hartford this season.

The team said that Major League Baseball implemented a new system for its minor league teams. As a result, the Yard Goats will compete in the Northeast Division, which means they'll face the affiliates of the Yankees, Red Sox and Mets, among others.

Teams will also play six-game home stands.

“We’re excited to announce the 2021 Yard Goats Baseball schedule,” said Yard Goats president Tim Restall. “We’re currently working diligently with Major League Baseball, the State of Connecticut, and the City of Hartford to welcome back players, staff, and fans for Yard Goats games.”

The Yard Goats recently signed a 10-year player development contract with the Rockies.

Information on tickets can be found on the team's website here.