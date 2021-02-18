HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Hartford Yard Goats has released its schedule for the upcoming baseball season.
The team will play 60 home games at Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford, with the home opener scheduled for May 11.
“We’re excited to announce the 2021 Yard Goats Baseball schedule” said Yard Goats President Tim Restall. “We’re currently working diligently with Major League Baseball, the State of Connecticut, and the City of Hartford to welcome back players, staff, and fans for Yard Goats games. In the upcoming weeks, more information will be made available on the specifics of the 2021 season”.
Ticket information and the promotional schedule will be available at a later date.
For more details, click here.
