HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There will be no Hartford Yard Goats baseball played this season.
An announcement was made on Tuesday, stating the Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club was informed by Minor League Baseball that the 2020 season had been officially canceled.
Minor League Baseball informed us today that the 2020 Yard Goats season has been canceled. Official Statement. pic.twitter.com/pWhDMYB4Zz— GoatsCommunity (@GoYardGoats) June 30, 2020
The organization said fans who purchased tickets for a 2020 Hartford Yard Goats home game will be contacted by a representative.
Officials did say the Yard Goats plan to host unique events and private rentals at Dunkin' Donuts Park this summer.
The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club is a Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.
In a press release, officials said “Dunkin’ Donuts Park attracted over one-million fans over its first three seasons in Hartford.”
It went on to say that the Yard Goats “drew a franchise record 414,946 fans, including 51 sellouts, and led the entire Eastern League in total attendance for the second straight year. The Yard Goats became the first minor league baseball club in Connecticut history to attract over 400,000 plus fans in consecutive seasons.”
