HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Baseball fans vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to go maskless to Hartford Yard Goats games starting later this week.
The AA-affiliate of the Colorado Rockies announced on Monday that it will follow guidance from the State of Connecticut, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Major League Baseball.
Connecticut is slated to lift the majority of its mask restrictions for vaccinated people on May 19.
The CDC eased restrictions for vaccinated people last week. It said that vaccinated people can attend a crowded, outdoor event, like a live performance, parade, or sports event, without a mask.
Unvaccinated people, however, still need to wear one, according to the guidance.
"Starting on May 19, per the latest guidance from the State of CT, CDC, and MLB lifting mask requirements, fans in attendance at Dunkin' Donuts Park will not be required to wear a mask or face covering," the Yard Goats said. "We encourage fans who are not fully vaccinated to wear a mask while at the ballpark."
The team also said that Dunkin' Donuts Park goes to full 100 percent capacity on May 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.