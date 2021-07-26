HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Nitro Circus is coming to Connecticut.
The Hartford Yard Goats are hosting the high-adrenaline live entertainment act at Dunkin Donuts Park on Friday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.
“Nitro Circus includes some of the best daredevils that will brave the world’s largest jumps on bikes, scooters and skateboards,” a press release said.
#BREAKING Yard Goats to Host @NitroCircus on September 24th at Dunkin’ Donuts Park! High-Adrenaline Live Entertainment will appear in Hartford for the first time #NitroCircusTickets will go on sale this Wednesday, July 28th at 10am!🗒️: https://t.co/sp0tOcWJk7 pic.twitter.com/0iziKN1kQb— Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) July 26, 2021
This show is part of the group’s North American tour of more than 25 cities.
Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, July 28, at 10 a.m.
For more information or to purchase tickets, click here or call 860-246-GOAT (4628).
