Nitro Circus
Hartford Yard Goats

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Nitro Circus is coming to Connecticut.

The Hartford Yard Goats are hosting the high-adrenaline live entertainment act at Dunkin Donuts Park on Friday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.

“Nitro Circus includes some of the best daredevils that will brave the world’s largest jumps on bikes, scooters and skateboards,” a press release said.

This show is part of the group’s North American tour of more than 25 cities.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, July 28, at 10 a.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here or call 860-246-GOAT (4628).

