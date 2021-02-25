HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Channel 3 continues to celebrate Black History Month by honoring African Americans who are making a difference in their community.
A Hartford youth development leader is taking his own life’s journey to empower and steer youth toward a brighter future.
For Warren Hardy, a burger and a hot dog go a long way in Hartford.
When he holds community cookouts and breakfasts, he’s not just aiming to fill stomachs. He’s hoping to open minds and hearts.
“I come out here with a vengeance, trying to save lives however I can through creating platforms that will allow me to create a relationship,” said Warren Hardy, founder of HYPE, which stands for Helping Young People Evolve.
Hardy runs workshops and talks about taking action against gun violence, and HYPE is a community organization that puts those words into action.
HYPE works with at-risk children and families in Hartford, building relationships to help children foster a bright future.
“When I talk to the kids, I let them know that I made a poor choice and the end result was me looking at doing probably the rest of my life in prison,” Hardy said.
He uses his own life as an example for the children who are growing up in the same neighborhoods that he grew up in.
“I ended up taking a lot of wrong turns, from selling drugs myself, to stealing cars, to joining a gang, to finally ending up in prison,” Hardy explained.
He spent six years in prison, charged with racketeering and gang affiliation.
“When I got out, all I wanted to do was correct the wrong that I created,” Hardy said.
From that passion came a platform to serve the community he grew up in – HYPE, launching in 2012.
Hardy and volunteers host community programs, cleanups, food drives, and clothing drives.
They form relationships and visit families that are struggling, listening to their problems and empowering them towards a healthy solution.
“They’re trying to drink it away, smoke it away, shoot it away, gang it away,” Hardy said. “We have to deal with the heart of the problem so we can start building healthy coping skills.”
Even throughout the pandemic, Hardy has continued to host socially-distanced giveaways, passing out masks and food.
There are times when Hardy personally pays for the food and clothes he’s passing out.
“If you want to save lives, you do what you have to do,” Hardy said.
But, he added that HYPE isn’t an option for him, it’s a need for his community.
“We all have roles to play in saving these lives. Get in, do your part, and let’s change this whole world around for the better,” he said.
