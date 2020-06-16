HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Black Lives Matter movement has led to some protesters vandalizing statues.
Some leaders have already taken steps to remove them, and other cities are following suit.
The Christopher Columbus statue in Hartford will soon be removed, and at least two other cities in Connecticut have done the same.
Mayor Luke Bronin decided to remove the statue, which sits near the Superior Courthouse.
The statue came to the city 100 years ago, to symbolize Italian Americans, who faced intense discrimination, had a place in the American story.
Hartford isn't the only city to do this. In Middletown, the mayor made the temporary decision after he received numerous messages from residents asking for it to be taken down.
New London temporarily took down their Columbus statue early Sunday morning, saying it was best to do it quietly and quickly, without attracting attention.
New London has a meeting Tuesday night about removing it for good.
Across the country, the Christopher Columbus statue in Boston was beheaded. The city later removed it.
In Philadelphia, a fence was put around the statue to protect it.
The statue was removed in St. Louis on Tuesday.
“It's just different. It's getting rid of history. It's crazy. Living in 2020 and getting rid of it. A lot is happening,” said Peter Heroux, of Hartford. “It definitely should stay. I mean, it's been here.”
Others think the statue should instead be in museums.
“It's American history and part of our past. We should forgive, but we should never forget. And keep all of them and learn from the past,” said Edward Cassidy, of Manchester.
There's also a Columbus Boulevard and Columbus Square in Hartford.
The mayor’s office said street names and signs don't carry the same weight as a statue.
The public would have to recommend changes to the public building dedication committee.
In a full statement on Tuesday, Mayor Bronin said “When the statue of Columbus was erected in Hartford a hundred years ago, it was meant to symbolize the fact that Italian Americans, who faced intense discrimination, had a place in the American story. Using Columbus to honor Italian Americans was never like the efforts to honor Confederate generals, and that’s important to recognize. Many of the Confederate statues were built throughout the Jim Crow era, and they were specifically meant to glorify the racist cause of the confederacy. On the other hand, the Italian Americans who came together in Hartford and across the country were trying to highlight their path from immigrants who faced real discrimination to valued members of their communities.
But despite that, in honoring Columbus with a statue, we don’t just honor an idea, we honor the specific individual – and I believe that there are better ways and more worthy heroes to honor the immense contributions of the Italian American community here in Hartford.
I do not support the idea that we need to ‘erase’ historical figures from the history books, and we cannot judge historical figures by the standards of different age. But when you walk or drive by a statue, all you see is a person and all you know is that your community believes that person is worthy of honor and recognition. And even during his own life, by the standards of his own time, Columbus was known and punished for his extraordinary tyranny and brutality.
In the weeks ahead, I'll be working with the City Council and talking with the family of the sculptor to have the statue moved from city property, and I'll also be working with our Italian American community in Hartford and throughout the region to find an appropriate way to honor their incredibly important place in Hartford's and our nation’s history.
Beyond the debate about who we honor and how, there are also practical concerns. We have seen statues damaged and destroyed in other parts of the region, and in Philadelphia we saw armed individuals trying to ‘protect’ the statue. We do not want or need any such confrontation in the weeks ahead, and that’s one more reason why it makes sense to me to move the statue.”
