HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford's mayor laid out the city's guidance for safely celebrating Halloween.
Mayor Luke Bronin discouraged residents from go door-to-door trick-or-treating and instead find other, creative ways to enjoy the day.
During a press conference, Bronin was joined by the city's health director, Liany Arroyo, and fire chief and emergency management director Reginald D. Freeman.
"is is worth going trick-or-treating where you may expose yourself? Is it worth going to the home of strangers that may not be taking precautions like you are, just for a couple of sweets," Arroyo said.
In light of the COVID-19 risks, the state Department of Public Health told people to avoid traditional trick-or-treating at the beginning of the month.
Officials also asked residents to avoid giving out candy and skipping indoor parties or large gatherings.
"Please don't try to substitute trick-or-treating with a big party, even if it's a family party," Bronin said.
RELATED: DPH releases Halloween guidelines, recommends avoiding traditional trick-or-treating
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made a similar recommendation last month.
RELATED: CDC: Avoid trick-or-treating, costume masks and Halloween parties this year
The Hartford Police Athletic League said it is moving ahead with a drive-thru "trunk or treat" event at 50 Williams St. It's happening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The group said the event will feature decorated cars.
@HartfordPal will be hosting a Trunk or Treat this Halloween at 50 Williams Street! Please come by. 🎃🍬🍭🚓🚨 pic.twitter.com/lTxCRIj1Eo— Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) October 26, 2020
COVID-19 regulations will be in place.
Attendees can park in the Global Communications Academy lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.