HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford's mayor joined the vice president to promote the child tax credit.
Mayor Luke Bronin, Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen scheduled a virtual news conference for 9:30 a.m.
Bronin said they highlighted how Americans can access the tax credits and show how they can make an impact on the lives of working families.
He showcased how Hartford is partnering with VITA, the Hartford Public Library, and other community organizations to raise awareness for the tax credits and help Hartford residents file their taxes during tax season.
Harris promoted ChildTaxCredit.gov and free tax preparation services.
Other speakers included American Rescue Plan Coordinator Gene Sperling and Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, MO.
