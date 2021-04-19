HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Hartford got a glimpse of its financial situation on Monday.
Mayor Luke Bronin released a recommended budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Bronin said the budget prioritizes basic city services, including public safety and core public works functions, while maintaining support for the city’s most vulnerable residents and young people. He said it is balanced and does not rely on any one-time revenues, asset sales, or deferments of obligations. It does not raise the mill rate and does not include any long-term borrowing.
Bronin also released his proposed multi-year allocation plan to utilize resources from the American Rescue Plan, which will provide an estimated $116,700,000 that must be spent by Dec. 31, 2024 to assist with the City’s recovery from the direct and indirect impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The mayor will submit both the FY2022 recommended budget and the allocation plan for the American Rescue Plan resources to the Court of Common Council on Monday, and both are subject to Council approval.
