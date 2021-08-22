HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford is urging its residents to be on alert during Henri.
Mayor Luke Bronin held a news conference just after 9 a.m. on Sunday.
Bronin, public works director Mike Looney, and city officials discussed Henri, which was expected to be one of the most severe storms in recent history.
The city already experienced significant flooding last week during the remnants of Fred.
For Henri, Bronin said they have extra crews on standby.
Hartford's non-emergency number is 860-757-4000.
Bronin urged anyone in a life-threatening situation to call 911.
