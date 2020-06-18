HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A community policing effort is on the table in Hartford, according to the mayor.
At noon on Thursday, Mayor Luke Bronin, City Council President Maly D. Rosado, and members of the Hartford City Council will announce the city’s intent to create a team of trained civilians to respond to certain calls for service related to issues like mental illness, emotional distress, trauma, and addiction.
Bronin said he has a goal of building a response team that helps take some of the burden off of law enforcement, provides support to those in need, avoids unnecessary escalation, and, if successful, could save both lives and money in the years ahead.
The announcement is happening at Hartford City Hall on Main Street.
