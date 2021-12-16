Luke Bronin

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford's mayor had successful surgery to address his ulcerative colitis.

Mayor Luke Bronin posted an update on his condition.

"Folks have been checking in, so just wanted to give a quick update: Surgery was successful," Bronin wrote on Twitter. "They kept me for 10 days in the hospital but I got out on Tuesday and am resting/recovering, but doing well. Thanks so much again to everyone for the kind words & good wishes!"

On Dec. 4, Bronin underwent laparoscopic abdominal surgery and had his colon removed. The recovery was slated for a couple of weeks.

He said earlier this month that he'd been dealing with the ulcerative colitis for years.

Bronin will have a second surgery in approximately two months, followed by a shorter recovery.

 

