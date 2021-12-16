HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford's mayor had successful surgery to address his ulcerative colitis.
Mayor Luke Bronin posted an update on his condition.
Hi everybody — folks have been checking in so just wanted to give a quick update: surgery was successful. They kept me for 10 days in the hospital but I got out on Tuesday and am resting/recovering but doing well. Thanks so much again to everyone for the kind words & good wishes!— Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) December 16, 2021
"Folks have been checking in, so just wanted to give a quick update: Surgery was successful," Bronin wrote on Twitter. "They kept me for 10 days in the hospital but I got out on Tuesday and am resting/recovering, but doing well. Thanks so much again to everyone for the kind words & good wishes!"
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will be out of the office for a few weeks due to a medical procedure he’s having done this weekend.
On Dec. 4, Bronin underwent laparoscopic abdominal surgery and had his colon removed. The recovery was slated for a couple of weeks.
He said earlier this month that he'd been dealing with the ulcerative colitis for years.
Bronin will have a second surgery in approximately two months, followed by a shorter recovery.
