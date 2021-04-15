HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Pratt Street in the capitol city could soon be getting a facelift.
The money is coming from a developer who is hoping it will bring people back into Hartford.
Streets in Hartford have been bare since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pratt Street, which was once booming, has been faced with empty store fronts.
However, that could change as New York-based developer Shelbourne is looking to give the area life again.
Jody Morneault, who owns Stackpole Moore Tryon on the corner of Pratt and Trumbull streets, said she talked to the developer personally.
“After working with him as a volunteer, he's is going to spend his own money to promote tourism to get people into this city to visit our assets because we can't rely on the corporations right now,” Morneault said.
Millions of dollars is being put into this project, which is reportedly starting soon.
Shelbourne is looking to make the area residential, retail and recreational.
The group is launching a new website and six-month marketing campaign set to launch in a few weeks.
On their website is says "Pratt Street will become the hub of live work play.”
The hope is Pratt Street will soon be bustling with people once again, perhaps as early as this spring as events are being scheduled.
(1) comment
I wish them luck, but I doubt their efforts and investments will bring new life back into Hartford. Sorry, Jody Morneault, it's not just COVID that will keep people out of Downtown Hartford. Painful pill to swallow, I know!
