HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Pratt Street in Hartford is expected to be bustling with events this weekend.
Friday night, an Olympics viewing party is planned from 6 pm. to 10 p.m.
There will be a variety of food trucks, vendors, and offers from the businesses located on the street, such as Vaughan's and Sunberry.
Saturday will be a full day of events on Pratt Street, according to organizers.
The events start with a yoga class by Hartford Sweat from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. followed by a Pratt Street Patio performance by Olive Tiger from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and a Morneault’s Stackpole Moore Tryon Tent to Treasure sale from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday also marks the first Salsa Social, one of Pratt Street’s most popular summer events, according to organizers. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., attendees can dance the night away, led by professional salceros. The annual event is organized by the Hartford Business Improvement District, and is sponsored by Hartford Pilgrim Healthcare. The street’s other upcoming Salsa Socials are scheduled for Aug. 20 and Sept. 17.
Hartford Prints! continues its pop-up series on Pratt Street on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. This week’s event will feature Found, a vintage clothing and houseware brand for all human sizes, and Nathia by Nathia Wray, a clothing brand whose main focus is opening up the door for, normalizing, and creating a safe space to have tough conversations, primarily surrounding mental health.
For more information, and to see a full list of upcoming Pratt Street events, visit PrattSt.com.
