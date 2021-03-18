HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford Public Schools has announced that students who are remote-only at this time will return back to the classroom at the end of the month.
Remote-only students will go back to the classroom starting Monday, March 29, five days per week.
“COVID-19 cases and positivity rates are now similar to what they were in the fall and all HPS teachers and staff who wanted the vaccine have received their first shot,” Hartford’s Superintendent of Schools Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said in a letter to families on Thursday.
The letter also outlined the benefits of all students returning to full-time, in-person learning:
- Increased access to equitable academic and social-emotional support
- Increased socialization with caring adults and peers to improve well-being
- Returning full time before break will allow students to get used to their new schedules and finish the year strong
- Schools are considered to be safe environments
The district will continue to enforce all existing health and safety measures to reduce the risk of spreading the virus in schools, like wearing masks, washing hands, physical distancing, cleaning and disinfecting, and optimizing ventilation systems.
“The mass vaccinations of staff, along with our robust health and safety protocols, are key steps in returning staff and students back to the environment where we know our students learn best, the classroom,” Torres-Rodriguez said in a press release “We also firmly believe there are several benefits to our students returning to the classroom full-time. Those benefits include equitable access to academic and social-emotional support, and deeper connections with their peers and caring adults to improve their well-being.”
A family town hall style meeting will be held on March 24, from 5:30 p.n. to 6:15 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. in Spanish.
