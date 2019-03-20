CAMBRIDGE, MA (WFSB) - Harvard University in Cambridge, MA is hosting a summit for gender equity next month.
The event is called Harvard Hears You: The 2019 Summit for Gender Equity.
It set for April 2.
It's part of the launch of the University's Student Survey on Sexual Assault and Misconduct.
The daytime portion of the summit, open to all Harvard community members, will include events at the Richard A. and Susan F. Smith Campus Center. The day will bring together experts in the community such as students, faculty, and staff, as well as invited guests to present in a variety of formats including on-stage interviews, performances and panel presentations. Candid discussions about key issues in the current climate, including gender discrimination on university campuses, due process, and intersectional approaches to equity will be encouraged.
The evening will feature a special guest panel at Memorial Church, and will include important discussion on gender equity and gender stereotyping across industries, popular culture, advertising, and consumerism.
Attendance to both portions of the summit are free.
Tickets are required for the 7:30 p.m event in Memorial Church.
Doors at 7 p.m. Harvard ID only. There is a limit of one per person and they're available in person starting at noon on March 26 at the Harvard Box Office located in the Smith Campus Center.
More information on the event can be found here.
