HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) -- The oldest fair in Connecticut is taking place this weekend.
Tens of thousands of people are expected to make their way to the Harwinton Fairgrounds this weekend.
We stopped by yesterday to get a peek and organizers were setting up picnic tables, benches and the stage.
Events will include a mini horse pull, a wood chopping demonstration by a lumberjack team, music, flower exhibition competitions, animal competitions and more!
So if you’re looking for something fun to do on this beautiful autumn weekend, head to the fair, which kicks off on Friday at 4 p.m.
The fair concludes on Sunday at 5 p.m.
For more information on the Harwinton Fair, click here.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
