HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) -- A Harwinton farm took to Facebook this week saying someone has been cleaning them out of goods without paying.
It happened four weeks ago, and then again this week at the farmstand at Maplewood Farm.
Photos posted on Facebook show a woman with a tote bag full of items from the farmstand, however she didn't leave any money behind.
They said they believe it was the same person both times.
The farm said they run the stand on the honor system, meaning folks will leave money behind at the stand after choosing the items they’d like.
Back in August, the farm first posted about it on Facebook saying “This morning our stand was fully filled up with great products for our customers. We checked the stand around noon to find almost all the produce wiped out, honey and eggs gone as well and no money to show for it.”
It happened again this week, and the farm said they are "almost positive it's the same exact person as last time.”
Anyone with information should contact the farm. Police are also aware.
