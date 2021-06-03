WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFSB) -- A 25-year-old man from Harwinton has been arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Richard Crosby, Jr. was arrested on Thursday on a federal criminal complaint issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

He’s expected to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.

Senate Republicans block January 6 commission A crucial Senate vote on a bill to create an independent inquiry to investigate the deadly January 6 Capitol Hill riot failed Friday, falling short of the 10 Republican votes needed to advance and illustrating GOP efforts to move on from the insurrection that left five people dead and injured 140 police officers.

According to the Dept. of Justice, in the first 120 days after the Jan. 6 incident, approximately 440 individuals have been arrested on charges related to the Capitol breach, including over 125 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing.