KENSINGTON, CT (WFSB) - With the opening day of fishing season just a month away, the work of preparing Connecticut's lakes, rivers and streams is underway.
Opening day is set for April 13.
For decades, the Kensington State Fish Hatchery has been raising trout and salmon to put into the state's waters ahead of the first day of fishing season.
A few years ago, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection began what it called the Legacy Program. The program maintains enough Atlantic salmon at the fish hatchery to preserve the genetic integrity of the Connecticut River strain.
Wednesday, Channel 3 will receive a look at what's being done as the hatchery's staff prepared for the most anticipated fishing day of the year.
That's set for noon.
