CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Eyewitness News noticed that a lot of hats, caps and chapeau’s were being displayed during this year's Traveler's Championship.
Whether they were team hats, company hats, hats for show, some for practical purposes, or some that just felt right, everywhere you turned, there they were.
"It’s my favorite hat, so I just thought rather than wear a golf hat today, I’d wear my favorite," Elizabeth Baisden of New Haven says.
All shapes, colors, and styles. There were some with back stories you never knew.
"I have about thirty hats. This was the one to pick for today and the tournament. Most come from Los Angeles. This one comes from downtown New Haven," Michael Johnson of New Haven said.
"They are giving free admissions to veterans. I suppose I could have shown my ID, but it’s easier to have the hat on," Harry Davidson of West Hartford tells us.
To your left or to your right, you will find them.
Baseball hats, visors caps, and buckets. Some might not even have a proper name.
"It matched my whole layout, but then it started getting misty so I just went with this shirt and kept the bucket hat," Michael Schneck of New Jersey stated.
"It doesn’t have a huge brim, so I don’t block anyone’s view. The back is smaller, but it covers my face and protects it from the sun. That’s the whole reason," Celeste Gruzien of Maryland says.
The fashion sense is strong.
Along the fairways, color coordinating is important, although sometimes, it’s not and sometimes size is the only thing that matters.
"It fits. I got a big head. That’s all. I have no connection to Ole Miss whatsoever. Never been to Oxford. Never been. I'm a UMass guy," Matt Goodness of Massachusetts added.
You can get caught up in looking at the hats more than the golf.
