Halloween
(WFSB) - Connecticut boasts a number of popular Halloween-themed attractions across the state.

Channel 3 came up with a list:

Baltic

Dark Manor Haunted House - Weekends Oct. 1 - Oct. 31

Coventry

Things that go Bump in the Night - Oct. 15, 16, 22, 23, 30, 31.

East Haddam

Monster Hunt CT - Weekends Oct. 8 - Oct. 31.

East Windsor

Rails to the Darkside - Oct. 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30

Middlebury

Terror at Quassy - Oct. 8 running weekends through Oct. 31.

Middlefield

Lyman Orchards - Evidence of Evil - Oct. 1 - Oct. 31.

Milford

Spirits of Milford Ghost Walks - Weekends through Nov. 13.

New Haven

Ghosts of New Haven - Friday and Saturday evenings

Norwalk

The Haunting of Water Street - Thursdays through Sundays in Oct.

Shelton

Legends of Fears Haunted Hayride & Trail - Thursdays - Sundays in Oct.

Southington-Plantsville

Haunt on Eden - Fridays through Sundays starting Oct. 15.

Wallingford

Trail of Terror - Fridays through Sundays in Oct.

West Hartford

West Hartford Hauntings at the Noah Webster House - Oct. 21, 22, 23, 29, 30.

Wolcott

Nightmare on Wolcott Street - Fridays through Sundays in Oct.

