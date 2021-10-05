(WFSB) - Connecticut boasts a number of popular Halloween-themed attractions across the state.
Channel 3 came up with a list:
Baltic
Dark Manor Haunted House - Weekends Oct. 1 - Oct. 31
Coventry
Things that go Bump in the Night - Oct. 15, 16, 22, 23, 30, 31.
East Haddam
Monster Hunt CT - Weekends Oct. 8 - Oct. 31.
East Windsor
Rails to the Darkside - Oct. 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30
Middlebury
Terror at Quassy - Oct. 8 running weekends through Oct. 31.
Middlefield
Lyman Orchards - Evidence of Evil - Oct. 1 - Oct. 31.
Milford
Spirits of Milford Ghost Walks - Weekends through Nov. 13.
New Haven
Ghosts of New Haven - Friday and Saturday evenings
Norwalk
The Haunting of Water Street - Thursdays through Sundays in Oct.
Shelton
Legends of Fears Haunted Hayride & Trail - Thursdays - Sundays in Oct.
Southington-Plantsville
Haunt on Eden - Fridays through Sundays starting Oct. 15.
Wallingford
Trail of Terror - Fridays through Sundays in Oct.
West Hartford
West Hartford Hauntings at the Noah Webster House - Oct. 21, 22, 23, 29, 30.
Wolcott
Nightmare on Wolcott Street - Fridays through Sundays in Oct.
