PRESTON, CT (WFSB) -- A historic New England inn is nestled in the heart of New London County.
However, things at Captain Grant’s aren’t always as they seem.
On the outside, Captain Grant’s is a large old home that’s located on Route 2A in Preston. But on the inside, it turns out guests are never really alone.
"I knew within two weeks that there were spirits here,” said Carol Matsumoto, who owns the historic inn with her husband.
The house was built in 1754 and there have been many owners over the years, including a man known as ‘Captain Grant.’
Matsumoto bought it back in 1994, and opened the inn after a major renovation.
Soon after that, things started to happen to one picture in a guestroom.
"Every morning, that picture would be face down on the floor with nobody putting it there. And then I started hearing voices, people talking. I started hearing people walking,” Matsumoto said.
But that wasn’t all.
“I would hear knocking on the front door and there was nobody there, but I didn't care one way or the other, I had a mission. I was going to turn this into an inn,” Matsumoto said.
At first, Carol thought the spirits would scare people away, but as guests started having their own experiences, that built a business where ghost stories are hoped for and shared in bedside journals.
Many guests specifically request the "Adelaide" room, which is considered the most haunted room of the five in the house.
It happens to sit within a few feet of an original cemetery for the village.
"The village dates back to 1687. When it was named, there were people living here before then,” Matsumoto said.
The cemetery itself is almost 400 years old and the stones are so old, you can barely read most of them. However, some of the people buried there may be responsible for some of the activity happening inside the inn.
The inn now welcomes more than 2,400 guests each year.
It’s so popular, Carole has even written about the stories in a book.
Every Halloween, they invite people to spend the weekend for ghost tours, seances and more.
For more on Captain Grant’s in Preston, click here.
