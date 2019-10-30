NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- The legend of Ledge Light is not new in New London.
However, what really happened inside the old lighthouse is still a mystery to many.
At 110 years old, and still rock solid in New London harbor, Ledge Light is a relic of the past on the outside. Inside, time has almost stood still since the last light keeper left in 1987.
"This was actually the last civilian who actually manned the lighthouse, it was a civilian light keeper,” said Christina Corcoran, a volunteer with the New London Maritime Society.
The New London Maritime Society owns the lighthouse, which has guided captains into port on good and bad days, surviving storms like the hurricane of 1938, when waves broke over the top of the building that also once housed members of the Coast Guard.
"The Coast Guard guys were telling us that they did not like it out here, they were spooked. They heard noises on the stairs, the TV channel was changing,” Corcoran said.
After visiting the lighthouse when she was in high school, Corcoran now gives tours, all the way to the top, where the horn still blows and the light shines, thanks to solar power… Or perhaps something else.
"I don't know if they were pulling our leg or not, but I’ve heard things since I’ve been in here giving tours,” Corcoran said. “I heard a door open and close and everyone was with us on the third floor, we heard the door on the first floor open and close."
There have been a lot of stories over the years, stories about noises, sightings, not to mention other odd experiences that people have reported at Ledge Light.
For many people, they've also seen something up at the top where the light is, perhaps even a shadowy figure from time to time.
"For me, the lighthouses are so full of interest and science and lore and mystery even and I’m perfectly happy with the facts,” said Susan Tamulevich, of the New London Maritime Society.
Tamulevich said the stories about the visions and hauntings go back to the old legend of 'Ernie'.
"He's a mischievous ghost, he's not a malevolent spirit,” Tamulevich said.
As the story goes, he was a light keeper in the 1920's or 30's who found out his wife was leaving with the captain of a ferry, so he climbed to the top and jumped into the ocean and died.
"The Coast Guardsmen were a little freaked out,” Corcoran said.
"A lot of people like to think there's something more and they love ghost stories and getting a little bit of a thrill,” Tamulevich said.
Thrilled by the idea that 'Ernie' may still hang around, waiting to greet visitors who dare to go to the top.
"The most rewarding part about volunteering with the New London Maritime Society is to see the look on people's faces when they come out here, it's inspiring - whether there's a ghost or not,” Corcoran said.
For more information about Ledge Light or the New London Maritime Society, click here.
