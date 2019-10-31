HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Mark Twain is well-known for the many books he wrote, but also because he called Connecticut "home.”
"He worked on 'The Adventures of Tom Sawyer' here, 'Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,’ 'Life on the Mississippi’,” said Rebecca Floyd, of the Mark Twain House & Museum.
The house sits on Farmington Avenue, where the family moved in 1874 and spent 17 years living there.
Even after all these years, his house in Hartford is still showing signs of life.
“The number of experiences that people have has just grown and grown and grown, as it has become more popular to talk about it, people do share their experiences,” Floyd said.
The 11,000 square foot home was built by Samuel Clemens, who used the pen name Mark Twain.
He lived there with his wife, three daughters, and their live-in help, who maybe never left.
"A lot of other people want to believe that it's their butler, George Griffin. He worked for them the whole time they lived here,” Floyd said.
Hauntings in the house used to be kept quiet.
Museum staff didn't want word to get out, but as more things happened, more people started talking about their experiences, like hearing loud noises, feeling a tug or a pat on the back, not to mention the visions.
"You know, a lot of people say they see something out of the corner of their eye. There has been a number of reports of sort of, a woman in white, a floating apparition,” Floyd said.
Many believe that woman in white is twain's oldest daughter, Susie Clemens.
She got sick in 1896 and died somewhere in the house that has even been featured on shows like Ghost Hunters.
The billiard room on the top floor is considered one of the most haunted, where Twain smoked cigars, and to this day, some claim they can smell the smoke and the fire alarm will randomly go off.
"The firemen will come, and they'll investigate, and there's nothing going on. This happens repeatedly for no reason,” Floyd said.
Like the plot of a timeless classic, the hauntings of the Twain home have taken twists and turns over the years.
For more on the Mark Twain House, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.