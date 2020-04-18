HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As of Saturday night, roughly 60 million Americans are still waiting for their stimulus payments.
About 80 million people received their stimulus payments this week. Those who haven’t gotten them yet are anxiously waiting.
“Tens of millions of American households are no doubt gathered around their kitchen tables, wondering how on Earth they're going to make the next rent payment, how they're gonna purchase the necessary food," said David Wilcox, with the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
There are several logistical reasons why millions of Americans still haven’t received those payments.
Close to 150 million Americans are eligible for the payments. That’s about 90 percent of Americans.
Another reason it’s taking longer to get that money is because you haven’t filed electronic tax returns and don’t have direct deposit arrangements with the IRS. It’s taking longer for those payments to get sent through the mail.
“That process of printing and stuffing those checks is going to take many weeks, and the estimate I've seen is that it will take about four to five months,” Wilcox said.
A third reason is that your refund may have went to an old bank account.
If you didn’t receive a refund in 2019 or haven’t filed yet, the IRS will use the bank account information used to send a refund for the 2018 tax year.
If you aren’t normally required to file a tax return, that could be a reason for the delay as well. Individuals who earn less than $12,200 fall under this category.
On Wednesday, the IRS launched an online tool allowing people to check the status of their payment. If you’re eligible for the payment, you have the option of putting your bank account information to receive the money faster, instead of waiting for a check in the mail.
The IRS payment tracker can be found here.
