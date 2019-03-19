WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A freshman congresswoman and former teacher has introduced legislation to keep guns out of classrooms.
Rep. Jahana Hayes, who represents Connecticut's 5th District and is a member of the U.S. House Education and Labor Committee, scheduled a news conference for Tuesday afternoon to talk about it.
She said the legislation clarifies that the U.S. Department of Education cannot allow school districts to use federal funds for the purpose of arming teachers.
Last year, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said she would no longer prohibit school districts from using such funds to purchase firearms or provide firearms training for teachers.
Hayes' bill is called H.Res.231 - Keeping Guns Out of Classrooms.
Sen. Chris Murphy introduced counterpart legislation in the Senate.
At her news conference, Hayes said she'll be joined in Waterbury by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Rep. Rosa DeLauro, educators and students.
Hayes recently reflected on her first 100 days in office. She spoke at the Litchfield Community Center on Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.