WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A hazardous materials crew was sent to a scene in Windsor Locks late Thursday morning.
According to the Windsor Locks Fire Department, the scene was at an address on Canal Bank Road, which records list as the Algonquin Power company.
The call came in around 11:15 a.m.
According to the fire department, two chemicals mixed, sulfuric acid and sodium hydroxide, that caused a hazmat situation.
A cloud formed around the building, and the building was evacuated.
The hazmat was cleaned up and the plant is back up and operational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.